Flu Source

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against the flu. Palomar Health's Community Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Clinics will offer flu vaccinations by injection to persons nine years of age and older. Arch Health Partners Urgent Care location in Poway will have the vaccine available for persons 4 years of age and older.

To learn more about seasonal flu, please visit Seasonal Influenza.

San Diego County residents who want to reduce their chances of getting the flu should get vaccinated. Click here for a list of Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Clinics.

We suggest visiting the following web sites for the most up-to-date information about seasonal influenza: