Flu Season Visitor Restrictions

 

To protect our patients and staff during the peak flu season, we will be implementing visitor restrictions in our facilities as of Monday, January 6 to help prevent the spread of influenza-like illness. 
 
On Monday, the following visitor restrictions will be enforced for the remainder of the peak flu season. 
 

  • No one under the age of 13 is allowed to visit. 
  • If visitors have any of the following symptoms they may NOT visit at this time.
            Fever
            Fatigue
            Cough
            Runny Nose 
            Sore Throat
            Nausea
            Body Aches
            Diarrhea 
  • Anyone visiting the Birth Center should check in there for visitation. 

 
While our volunteer and security team will assist in monitoring and educating our visitors, please remember it is everyone’s responsibility to help keep our patients and each other healthy.  If you see someone under the age of 13 (unless visiting the Birth Center) or with any of the above symptoms, please ask that they visit when they are well for the safety of their loved one. 
 
Signs will be posted in the lobby and high traffic areas next week. Thank you for helping protect our patients during this flu season.
 

Flu Vaccinations

Each year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) (www.cdc.gov) recommends a new flu vaccine to protect against the upcoming strains of influenza. The 2019 - 2020 flu vaccine will protect against the three influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the season. It will not prevent illness caused by other viruses. It takes up to two weeks for protection to develop after the shot, and protection lasts six-months to one year. Palomar Health, working under national guidelines provided by the CDC, is prepared to vaccinate as many individuals as possible, age 9 and older, through its community flu shot clinics. Palomar Health nurses will provide the influenza vaccine by injection to persons 9 years of age and older.

Cost is $20 or free for those in need. 

 

View our Flu Season Infographic


 

Date

Time

Location

Address

Sunday, January 19

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Church of the Resurrection

1445 Conway Street, Escondido

Tuesday, January 21

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Poway Library

13137 Poway Road, Poway

Wednesday, January 22

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

4S Ranch Library

10433 Reserve Drive, 4S Ranch

Thursday, January 23

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

San Marcos Library

2 Civic Center Drive, San Marcos

Friday, January 24 

3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Vista Library

700 Eucalyptus Avenue, Vista

Sunday, January 26

11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

St. Mary's Church

1160 S Broadway Street, Escondido

Wednesday, January 29

8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Fallbrook Food Pantry Distribution Site

N Pico Avenue and E Hawthorne, Fallbrook

  • The mission of Palomar Health is to heal, comfort
    and promote health in the communities we serve.

    Palomar Health is a California Public Healthcare District.

     

  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

    2185 Citracado Parkway
    Escondido, CA 92029
    442.281.5000
     

    Palomar Medical Center Poway

    15615 Pomerado Road
    Poway, CA 92064
    858.613.4000
     

    Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido

    555 East Valley Parkway
    Escondido, CA 92025
    760.739.3000

 
Newsletter Signup
 

 