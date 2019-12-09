Flu Season Visitor Restrictions

To protect our patients and staff during the peak flu season, we will be implementing visitor restrictions in our facilities as of Monday, January 6 to help prevent the spread of influenza-like illness.



On Monday, the following visitor restrictions will be enforced for the remainder of the peak flu season.



No one under the age of 13 is allowed to visit.

If visitors have any of the following symptoms they may NOT visit at this time.

Anyone visiting the Birth Center should check in there for visitation.

FeverFatigueCoughRunny NoseSore ThroatNauseaBody AchesDiarrhea



While our volunteer and security team will assist in monitoring and educating our visitors, please remember it is everyone’s responsibility to help keep our patients and each other healthy. If you see someone under the age of 13 (unless visiting the Birth Center) or with any of the above symptoms, please ask that they visit when they are well for the safety of their loved one.



Signs will be posted in the lobby and high traffic areas next week. Thank you for helping protect our patients during this flu season.



Flu Vaccinations

Each year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) (www.cdc.gov) recommends a new flu vaccine to protect against the upcoming strains of influenza. The 2019 - 2020 flu vaccine will protect against the three influenza viruses that research indicates will be most common during the season. It will not prevent illness caused by other viruses. It takes up to two weeks for protection to develop after the shot, and protection lasts six-months to one year. Palomar Health, working under national guidelines provided by the CDC, is prepared to vaccinate as many individuals as possible, age 9 and older, through its community flu shot clinics. Palomar Health nurses will provide the influenza vaccine by injection to persons 9 years of age and older.

Cost is $20 or free for those in need.

View our Flu Season Infographic



